MP labourer with Rs 200 daily income stunned after he gets Rs 314 crore tax notice

A daily wage labourer in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was left shocked after he received an income tax liability notice of Rs 314 crore.

 

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

A daily wage labourer in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was left shocked after he received an income tax liability notice of Rs 314 crore. Chandrashekhar Pandit Rao Kohad, who earns a meager Rs 6,000 a month (Rs 200 per day) by working as a labourer, has had his entire world shaken by this sudden notice.

The matter came to light when the Income Tax Department of Maharashtra sought information from the Multai Municipality of Betul regarding property registered in Chandrashekhar's name. During the investigation, the municipality found that the land on the basis of which the notice was sent is actually registered in the name of a person named Manohar Harkchand.

Chandrashekhar, who lives in a rented small house in Gandhi Ward, supports his family by working as a labourer. He said that he was stunned after he received the income tax department's notice. He did not expect an amount of crores even in his dreams.

Initial investigation has revealed that heavy financial transactions took place from Chandrashekhar's current account opened in a bank in Nagpur four years ago. It is suspected that a big game of tax evasion was played through the same account.

Chandrashekhar says that his mental condition has deteriorated after this notice, his wife's health has deteriorated and he himself is suffering from heart disease. He said that now he is trying to take legal help and talk to the Income Tax Department.

In-charge CMO of the municipality, GR Deshmukh said that, “We were asked to send property information, it became clear in the investigation that the land is not in Chandrashekhar's name. We have submitted the correct report to the Income Tax Department.”

