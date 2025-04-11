user
DRDO successfully conducts release trials of LRGB “Gaurav” from IAF’s Su-30MKI (WATCH

DRDO successfully conducted release trials of the Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav' from an IAF Su-30 MKI. The trials demonstrated a range close to 100 km with pin-point accuracy, paving the way for induction into the Indian Air Force.

Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 6:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the Release Trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav’ from Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft Su-30 MKI.

The trails were conducted between April 8–10. During the trials, the weapon was integrated to multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land target on Island. 

An official said that the trials successfully demonstrated range close to 100 kms with pin-point accuracy.

Senior officials of DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated and reviewed these trials.

Know about Long-Range Glide Bomb “Gaurav”:—

A 1,000 kg class glide bomb, LRGB ‘Gaurav’ is designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Armament Research and Development Establishment and Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

LRGB Gaurav is an Air to Surface system with conventional warheads, designed to destroy enemy air strips, bunkers, hard installations, buildings among others.

The maiden trial was conducted in August 2024.

The system has been realised with the support of Development-cum-Production Partners - Adani Defence Systems & Technologies, Bharat Forge and various MSMEs. 

“The trials are paving the way towards induction of the weapon into the IAF.”

The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance contributed towards Certification and Quality Assurance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the development of LRGB will further enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces to a great extent.

