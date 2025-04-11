India to develop its own ChatGPT alternative: Govt Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood

Read Full Article

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Sood on Friday assured that India will have its own "equivalent" of Chat-GPT. However, he advised that we shouldn't copy other large language models (LLMs) but rather be sector-specific with a parallel framework to be inventive.

Speaking with ANI at the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit, Ajay Sood said, "India will have its own equivalent of Chat-GPT. We shouldn't be copying somebody else like Deep Seek. It is 40 billion parameter and sector-specific, and around the sector, there can be parallel frameworks, so that is the ingenuity, and that is the kind of thing we need to do rather than blindly follow what has been done."

Further speaking about regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence, Sood said that idea is to adapt a techno-legal framework, which will be sector specific to not "kill" innovation. He emphasised that generic rules and regulations can kill innovation, adding that the government want to promote AI and at the same time make it safe.

"In terms of regulatory process, we have come out with AI governance, which takes care of transparency and ensures credibility. All that framework was ready. We did public consultation, and after that, we are finalising it. MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) is the nodal department and will be finalising this. Our idea in the regulatory framework is to use a techno-legal framework, and we will have sector-specific, not generic, rules and regulations that will kill innovation. We don't want to kill invation. We want to promote innovation, and at the same time, we want AI to be safe," Sood said.

In the AI Summit that happened in Paris back in February, PM Modi also said that India is building its own Large Language Model. "India is building its own large language model, considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted potential risk of Artificial Intelligence such as deepfakes and disinformation and urged world leaders to democratise the technology and re-skilling the people.

PM Modi emphasised that the technology must be rooted in local ecosystem and should enhance trust and transparency making them more people-centric to tackle the concerns related to cyber security.

"We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful." PM Modi said.

