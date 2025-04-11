'Well-intentioned report': Kerala High Court quashes POCSO case against Asianet News, six employees

Read Full Article

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the POCSO case filed against Asianet News and six of its employees, declaring the charges unsustainable. The single bench of the High Court quashed the indictment while hearing a petition submitted by Asianet News challenging the case.

The court observed that the charges brought forward by the state police, including offenses under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, would not hold. In addition to these, the Asianet News employees were also charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery, fabrication of false electronic documents, and destruction of evidence.

Six employees acquitted

Among those acquitted are Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Suryakumar, Resident Editor K Shajahan, Reporter Noufal Bin Yusuf, Video Editor Vineeth Jose, and Cameraman Vipin Murali.

In its ruling, the High Court noted that there was no substantial evidence to proceed with the trial. It also acknowledged that the news series aired by Asianet News—focusing on the growing issue of drug abuse—was well-intentioned and aimed at serving the public interest.

