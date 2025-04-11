user
user icon

Nainar Nagenthran to replace K Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, election tomorrow. Who is he?

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran is set to take charge as the Tamil Nadu BJP state president. His name was suggested by the outgoing chief K Annamalai.

Nainar Nagenthran to replace K Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, election tomorrow. Who is he? shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran is set to take charge as the Tamil Nadu BJP state president. Nagendran is expected to be unanimously elected unopposed tomorrow. Nagendran's name was formally proposed by outgoing president K Annamalai, with other senior leaders of the party seconding the nomination.

Nagendran, a BJP MLA from Tirunelveli, has a political past in the AIADMK. His appointment to lead the Tamil Nadu BJP comes at a crucial time, particularly as the party is looking to revive its alliance with the AIADMK.

Additionally, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Anandan Ayyaasamy, Vanathi Srinivasan, Karuppu Muruganandam, and Sarathkumar were also in the running for the new leader. Meanwhile, the party announced that those wishing to contest for the Tamil Nadu BJP state president post could file their nominations today (April 11) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Nagendran was the only person to file a nomination for the post of state president on Wednesday, making his elevation to the top post uncontested.

While Nainar Nagendran filed his nomination at the BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, Annamalai, Vanathi Srinivasan, and H. Raja also proposed his name.

Also read: Caught cheating in exam, Class 7 student hits teacher with iron rod at Hyderabad govt school

As no one other than Nainar Nagendran has filed a nomination, he is likely being elected unopposed as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. To be elected as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, one must have completed 10 years as a BJP member. However, with Nainar Nagendran, who joined the BJP in 2017, having completed only 8 years, the BJP's rules have been amended for him. 

Nainar Nagendran is expected to be unanimously elected as the new president of the Tamil Nadu BJP at a function to be held tomorrow (April 12) at a private wedding hall in Vanagaram, Chennai. 

Also read: DMK minister sacked after disgusting remarks on sex worker linked to Shaivism-Vaishnavism go viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH) dmn

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH)

BREAKING Amit Shah announces BJP-AIADMK alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections snt

AIADMK, BJP seal alliance for Tamil Nadu elections; WATCH Amit Shah's big announcement

'Well-intentioned report': Kerala High Court quashes POCSO case against Asianet News, six employees dmn

'Well-intentioned report': Kerala High Court quashes POCSO case against Asianet News, six employees

'Parivar ka Saath, Parivar ka Vikas...': PM Modi attacks opposition in Varanasi shk

'Parivar ka Saath, Parivar ka Vikas...': PM Modi attacks opposition in Varanasi

'We never negotiate at gunpoint': Piyush Goyal on 90-day pause in US tariffs on India shk

'We never negotiate at gunpoint': Piyush Goyal on 90-day pause in US tariffs on India

Recent Stories

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter ATG

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

JPMorgan Q1 2025 Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations: CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions ‘Economy Is Facing Considerable Turbulence’

JPMorgan Q1 2025 Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations: CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions ‘Economy Is Facing Considerable Turbulence’

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH) dmn

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH)

IPL 2025: KKR vs Eden Gardens pitch curator - Understanding controversy of the season HRD

IPL 2025: KKR vs Eden Gardens pitch curator - Understanding controversy of the season

Recent Videos

Jaishankar on China: 'Every Power Exploits Global Gaps in a Multipolar World' | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar on China: 'Every Power Exploits Global Gaps in a Multipolar World' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in MP | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple in MP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Indian Army Sends ROBOTS & DRONES to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Indian Army Sends ROBOTS & DRONES to Quake-Hit Myanmar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tibetan Youth Storm Chinese Embassy in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Tibetan Youth Storm Chinese Embassy in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Mega Projects in Varanasi

PM Modi Unveils Rs 3,880 Cr Mega Projects in Varanasi

Video Icon