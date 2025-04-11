Nainar Nagenthran to replace K Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, election tomorrow. Who is he?

Read Full Article

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran is set to take charge as the Tamil Nadu BJP state president. Nagendran is expected to be unanimously elected unopposed tomorrow. Nagendran's name was formally proposed by outgoing president K Annamalai, with other senior leaders of the party seconding the nomination.

Nagendran, a BJP MLA from Tirunelveli, has a political past in the AIADMK. His appointment to lead the Tamil Nadu BJP comes at a crucial time, particularly as the party is looking to revive its alliance with the AIADMK.

Additionally, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Anandan Ayyaasamy, Vanathi Srinivasan, Karuppu Muruganandam, and Sarathkumar were also in the running for the new leader. Meanwhile, the party announced that those wishing to contest for the Tamil Nadu BJP state president post could file their nominations today (April 11) from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Nagendran was the only person to file a nomination for the post of state president on Wednesday, making his elevation to the top post uncontested.

While Nainar Nagendran filed his nomination at the BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, Annamalai, Vanathi Srinivasan, and H. Raja also proposed his name.

As no one other than Nainar Nagendran has filed a nomination, he is likely being elected unopposed as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. To be elected as the Tamil Nadu BJP president, one must have completed 10 years as a BJP member. However, with Nainar Nagendran, who joined the BJP in 2017, having completed only 8 years, the BJP's rules have been amended for him.

Nainar Nagendran is expected to be unanimously elected as the new president of the Tamil Nadu BJP at a function to be held tomorrow (April 12) at a private wedding hall in Vanagaram, Chennai.

