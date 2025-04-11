Caught cheating in exam, Class 7 student hits teacher with iron rod at Hyderabad govt school

Read Full Article

A 12-year-old student from a government high school in Hyderabad's Begumpet allegedly attacked a teacher with an iron rod on the school campus after being caught cheating during the final examinations.

According to the Begumpet police, the Class 7 student assaulted the teacher, Venugopal, with a rod used for ringing the school bell. The incident occurred in the afternoon, shortly after the examination ended.

“Teacher Venugopal was assaulted with a rod used for ringing the bell. He sustained a minor head injury, and is out of danger. We have registered an assault case,” confirmed Begumpet inspector B Prasada Rao.

School principal Chandrashekar Sharma said, “The teacher, along with others, went to the police station to sort out the issue".

Meanwhile, Hyderabad district education officer (DEO) R Rohini said, “It was the first day of the exams. The teacher caught the boy copying, separated the boy from other students and allowed him to write the exam. After the exam was over, the student assaulted the teacher. After the incident, family members of the boy and the locals met the teacher and apologised for the student's behaviour."

It appears that the teacher has decided to withdraw his complaint, reportedly moved by concerns over the boy’s academic future. Consequently, no disciplinary action has been taken by the school so far.

“After the investigation, he will be produced before the juvenile justice board,” said Inspector Rao, adding that a formal notice has been served to the student's family since the offender is a minor.

