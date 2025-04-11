user
user icon

India's EVMs cannot be connected to internet, ECI sources on Tulsi Gabbard's voting manipulation statement

Amid US claims of voting machine vulnerabilities, India's Election Commission (ECI) asserts its EVMs are secure and independent. ECI highlights rigorous checks and verifications to ensure election integrity.

India's EVMs cannot be connected to internet, ECI sources on Tulsi Gabbard's voting manipulation statement dmn
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 11, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Amidst US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's claims of finding evidence of massive vulnerabilities in voting machines that have allowed hackers to flip votes and tamper with elections, an Election Commission of India (ECI) source on Saturday said that some countries use Electronic Voting Machines which are a mix of multiple systems, machines and processes which also include internet and other private network.

Also Read: AIADMK, BJP seal alliance for Tamil Nadu elections; WATCH Amit Shah's big announcement

The sources further said that India uses Electronic Voting Machines, which can neither be connected to any network nor WIFI and work like simple and accurate calculators. The ECI sources said that these machines have stood on the legal scrutiny of the Supreme Court of India and are invariably checked by the various political parties at various stages.

This includes conducting mock polls before the actual election polling starts. The sources added that more than 5 Crore VVPAT slips have been verified and matched while counting in front of Political parties.

EVMs vulnerable to hackers, says Tulsi Gabbard

On Thursday, while addressing the media, Tulsi Gabbard said that the cabinet has found "evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast".

She further said that the findings mandate the use of paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of the US elections.

"We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections", Tulsi Gabbard said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier on March 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) concluded its largest-ever engagement drive with political parties, conducting 4,719 meetings nationwide at the levels of chief electoral officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and electoral registration officers (EROs).

According to an ECI release, these meetings, held over 25 days, included 40 by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives from political parties across the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to Election Commission of India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fresh rains follow dust storms in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued; IMD warns of more showers, storms (WATCH) ddr

15 flights diverted after rain, dust storms in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued; IMD warns of more showers (WATCH)

'They deserved': US says Tahawwur Rana praised 26/11 attackers, wanted them given Pakistan's gallantry award dmn

'They deserved': US says Tahawwur Rana praised 26/11 attackers, wanted them given Pakistan's gallantry award

DRDO successfully conducts release trials of LRGB Gaurav from IAFs Su-30MKI (WATCH) dmn

DRDO successfully conducts release trials of LRGB “Gaurav” from IAF’s Su-30MKI (WATCH

Meet Nistar: India's game-changing diving support vessel set to transform naval rescue capabilities snt

Meet Nistar: India's game-changing diving support vessel set to transform naval rescue capabilities

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH) dmn

Karnataka: Five arrested for moral policing, assaulting interfaith couple in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe dmn

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

US Chipmakers Who Outsource Manufacturing To Be Exempt From China Tariffs, Says State-Backed Association: Here's Who Will Be Affected

US Chipmakers Who Outsource Manufacturing To Be Exempt From China Tariffs, Says State-Backed Association: Here's Who Will Be Affected

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' MEG

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon