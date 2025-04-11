user
"Raise voice against US": 2011 Modi video on Tahawwur Rana resurfaces after extradition

A 2011 video of Narendra Modi criticizing the US for clearing Tahawwur Rana of 26/11 charges has resurfaced. Modi, then Gujarat CM, urged a strong response to terrorism. Rana's extradition to India has sparked reactions from political leaders.

Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

A 2011 video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In the video, Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, expressed his disappointment over the US clearing Rana of charges related to the 2008 attacks.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

Modi stated that the incident raised questions for every power and government fighting against terrorism. He urged the Indian government to take a strong stance against the US and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for a robust response to counter terrorism.

NIA to interrogate Rana for 18 days

Rana, a Pakistani national and Canadian citizen, was extradited to India and taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA will question him for 18 days to unravel the conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks, which claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 people.

The extradition and custody of Rana have sparked reactions from various leaders. Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde praised the BJP government for extraditing Rana, saying it's a good thing and will help bring justice to the victims. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized Rana's potential to expose the true mastermind, boosting efforts to attain justice.

Also Read: "Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

