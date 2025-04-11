DMK minister sacked after disgusting remarks on sex worker linked to Shaivism-Vaishnavism go viral (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his controversial remarks on Hinduism and women. K Ponmudi made a vulgar joke in a public forum, which compared Hindu 'tilaks' with sexual positions. The comment sparked outrage, with even party leader Kanimozhi condemning the remark.

Ponmudy's remarks drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. CR Kesavan demanded his removal from the Ministerial post, stating that he has no "moral rights" to stay as Minister.

BJP's Amit Malviya wrote, "At a public event, Ponmudy recounted a vulgar anecdote involving a prostitute and a man, where he mockingly reduced sacred Hindu symbols to crude sexual innuendos. Referring to the Shaivite horizontal tilak as “lying down position” and the Vaishnavite vertical tilak as “standing position,” his remarks were not just offensive—they were deliberately insulting to the core beliefs of two major Hindu sects."

Moreover, Kesavan criticised the ruling DMK and accused them of indulging in "mere eyewash" by removing him from just the party's position and not from the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Taking to social media post on X, the BJP leader wrote, "When the State Emblem of Tamilnadu is a Sacred Temple Gopuram, Ponmudi, after his perverted statements deliberately attacking sacred Hindu symbols to crude sexual innuendos, he has no moral right to continue as Minister of TN Government. DMK is indulging in mere eyewash by removing him from just from the party position. This vile individual should at once be sacked as a Minister."

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanizmozhi condemned Minister Ponmudy's remarks, calling them "unacceptable."

"Minister Ponmudy's recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable," Kanimozhi posted on X.

After Ponmudy's dismissal, DMK MP Trichy Siva, who holds the position of the Policy and Publicity Secretary of the Association, is relieved of that responsibility and is appointed as the Deputy General Secretary of the DMK.

DMK minister's vulgar comparisons of Hindu tilaks

DMK Minister K Ponmudy had purportedly made a 'joke' on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu BJP's Vice President, Narayanan Thirupathy, welcomed Kanimozhi's condemnation of the remark and urged for legal action to be taken against the DMK Minister. The BJP has also called for the minister to be sacked from his post.



"It is a shame that Minister Ponmudi is still in office..... MK Stalin, will you order the arrest of K Ponmudy?" BJP's state vice president said in a self-made video.

"Let's burn the foolishness that humiliates the mother," said Bharathi. Mrs. Kanimozhi's condemnation of Ponmudi for speaking disparagingly of women is welcome and commendable. Will our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at least remove the idiots who insulted him from office? Will he order legal action?" the BJP Vice President said in another post.

The party has not provided any confirmation whether the Minister has been removed from his cabinet post or not.

