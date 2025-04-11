user
Indian Consulate in Melbourne vandalised; India raises issue with Australian authorities

The Indian Consulate General in Melbourne was vandalised early Thursday. The Indian High Commissioner confirmed that the matter has been taken up with Australian authorities, and assured that steps are being taken to ensure the safety of Indian diplomatic personnel and properties.
 

Divya Danu
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 7:18 PM IST

In yet another act of vandalism targeting Indian diplomatic premises in Australia, miscreants defaced the Consulate General of India in Melbourne during the early hours of Thursday. Graffiti was found at the main entrance of the consulate located at 344 St Kilda Road, around 1:00 am

The incident was reported to local authorities, following which officers from Victoria Police visited the location later in the morning. According to The Australia Today, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Indian High Commissioner in Australia condemned the act and confirmed that the issue has been taken up with the Australian authorities.

Reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of its diplomatic staff and premises, the High Commission said, “The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country.”

The same statement was also shared on social media by the official handle India in Australia.

This is not the first time Indian diplomatic missions or community symbols have been targeted in Australia. During Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised strong concerns over the increasing incidents of vandalism and violence by pro-Khalistani outfits that have targeted Indian temples and members of the Indian community in Australia.

In response, PM Albanese had assured India of his government’s “deep understanding” of the issue and pledged to take all necessary measures to maintain peace and harmony.

The repeated defacement of Indian diplomatic buildings has raised questions over the safety of Indian officials and the effectiveness of preventive measures in place. India has urged Australian authorities to take swift action and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

