15 flights diverted after rain, dust storms in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued; IMD warns of more showers (WATCH)

A sudden dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert. The weather department warned of heavy rain, hailstorms, and winds up to 80 km/h in the region.
 

Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 8:23 PM IST

A powerful dust storm swept across Delhi and surrounding areas on Friday evening, plunging the capital into sudden darkness under a thick layer of storm clouds.

A total of 15 flights were diverted and several others faced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to severe dust storms and strong winds sweeping across the region, airport sources confirmed.

The sudden weather disruption, marked by low visibility and turbulent conditions, impacted both domestic and international flight operations. Airport authorities said they were closely monitoring the situation, and necessary safety protocols were being followed to minimize passenger inconvenience.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of possible heavy rain, hailstorms, and severe wind gusts later in the evening.

According to the IMD, the alert will remain in effect until 9:00 pm, with gusty winds ranging from 40 to 60 km/h expected throughout the region. In some isolated pockets, wind speeds could peak at 80 km/h, posing a risk to both residents and property.

Officials have urged citizens to remain indoors and avoid open spaces during this period. The IMD has cautioned that the extreme weather may cause partial damage to vulnerable structures, injure people and livestock, and impact plantations and standing crops.

"There is a strong likelihood of hailstorms in some parts of the city, which could result in additional damage," an IMD official said.

The sudden change in weather follows a hot and humid day across the capital, and residents reported low visibility and fast-dropping temperatures as the storm rolled in.

Emergency services have been placed on alert, and local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

