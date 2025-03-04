comscore
Mar 4, 2025, 9:19 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 4: Woman raped, robbed in Pune; 2 arrested

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto shahzadi champions trophy march 4 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:19 AM IST

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved a significant milestone by facilitating a multiorgan transplant from Odisha's youngest organ donor, 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka. Despite intensive medical efforts, Janmesh was declared brain dead on March 1 after suffering from foreign body aspiration and choking.

9:07 AM IST

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)

Indian Cricket fans offered prayers in Varanasi for the victory of Team India ahead of Men in Blue's semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

8:41 AM IST

India News Today: ATM heist in Telangana: Thieves use gas cutters to steal Rs 29 lakh

Three unidentified thieves looted approximately Rs 29 lakh from an ATM in Telangana's Rangareddy district using gas cutters.

8:39 AM IST

India News Today: Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody

A Pune court has remanded two men, Amol Pote (25) and Kishore Kale (29), to police custody until March 7 for allegedly raping and robbing a 19-year-old woman in Shirur taluka.

