LIVE India News updates on March 4: Woman raped, robbed in Pune; 2 arrested

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar
AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved a significant milestone by facilitating a multiorgan transplant from Odisha's youngest organ donor, 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka. Despite intensive medical efforts, Janmesh was declared brain dead on March 1 after suffering from foreign body aspiration and choking.Read Full Story
IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)
Indian Cricket fans offered prayers in Varanasi for the victory of Team India ahead of Men in Blue's semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.Read Full Story
India News Today: ATM heist in Telangana: Thieves use gas cutters to steal Rs 29 lakh
Three unidentified thieves looted approximately Rs 29 lakh from an ATM in Telangana's Rangareddy district using gas cutters.
Read Full News HERE
India News Today: Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced into obscene act with cousin; 2 accused sent to police custody
A Pune court has remanded two men, Amol Pote (25) and Kishore Kale (29), to police custody until March 7 for allegedly raping and robbing a 19-year-old woman in Shirur taluka.
Read full news HERE