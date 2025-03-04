IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Umpire escapes unhurt by Rohit Sharma's powerful shot in semifinal (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma Sharma was playing with an aggressive approach and accelerated India’s innings in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Umpire escapes unhurt by Rohit Sharmas powerful shot in semifinal (WATCH) HRD
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 8:35 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s powerful shot had almost hit the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. 

Chasing a 265-run target set by Australia, Team India lost an early wicket of Shubman Gill for 8 off 11 balls at 30/1. Thereafter, Rohit Sharma was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease to carry on India’s run-chase. Sharma was playing with an aggressive approach and accelerated India’s innings. However, one of his shots had almost knocked down the on-field Chris Gaffaney during India’s run-chase. 

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Gill joins Tendulkar and Kohli by signing MRF bat deal ahead of semifinal

The incident took place in the 6th over of India’s run-chase when Rohit Sharma stepped out of the crease and smashed over the head straight for a four off Nathan Ellis on the final ball of the over. The shot was so powerful that it would have hurt Chris Gaffaney. However, the New Zealand umpire’s strong presence and quick reaction helped him evade the ball just in time, as fell down to the ground while dodging the speeding ball, ensuring that he escaped unhurt. The umpire reacted funnily to the close call by flashing a wry smile. The video of the same was posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter). 

WATCH: Umpire escaped unhurt by Rohit Sharma’s shot

Rohit Sharma was looking in a good touch and rhythm while aiming for a good partnership with Virat Kohli until his stay at the crease was ended by Cooper Connolly for 28 off 29 balls at 43/2. Then, Kohli was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease and the pair steadied India’s innings. The pair frustrated the Australian bowlers with their resilient batting and took India past the 100-run mark in the 20th over of the run-chase. 

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put on a good partnership, with the latter registering his 74th ODI century of his career. The pair was steadying India’s innings while building a good partnership until Adam Zampa broke the crucial 91-run stand for the third wicket by dismissing Shreyas Iyer for 45 at 134/3. Thereafter, Kohli was joined by Axar Patel to carry on India’s innings. 

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel had steadied India’s ship and stabilized the team’s batting in the middle. At the end of 30 overs, India posted a total of 150/3, with Kohli and Axar batting on 59 and 8, respectively. 

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli shatters Rahul Dravid's Indian record in semifinal clash

