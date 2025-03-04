Sandwich Generation: Connection with gen Z stress, strategies for self-care, family explained

What is Sandwich Generation? Sandwich generation is a term that has been in the news for some time. Let's look at the people and their struggles who belongs to this generation.

Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:57 PM IST

Sandwich Generation:

The sandwich generation includes people aged between 40 and 60 years. This term is used for those people who are simultaneously taking care of both their old parents and children. Such people are in a way sandwiched between two generations, so they are called the sandwich generation.

People who take care of their parents and are also raising their children. They include Middle-aged professionals, who are trying to balance both their family and career. Usually these people shoulder financial, emotional, and care responsibilities for both generations. This generation includes both men and women, but women are seen to have a greater burden of family responsibilities.

Benefits of the Sandwich Generation:

  • One gets the opportunity to spend more time with family.
  • A close relationship is formed with both parents and children.
  • Children learn strong family values.
  • When children see how their parents are taking care of their parents, they also develop a sense of duty.
  • An emotional bond between parents, children, and themselves deepens.
  • Elderly parents do not feel lonely, and children also get a chance to spend time with grandparents.
  • By handling the responsibility of two generations simultaneously, a person learns to do better budget planning and use resources properly.

Challenges of the Sandwich Generation:

Financial pressure:

It can be difficult to balance parents' medicines, medical expenses, children's education, and future planning. Many times a person is not able to focus on his retirement savings.

Physical and mental stress:

Due to dual responsibilities, a person may feel tired and stressed. Not able to get enough sleep and time for self-care.

Emotional pressure:

A person feels mentally tired due to the deteriorating health of parents and worry about the future of children. Many times they have to postpone their own wishes and needs and focus on the upbringing of parents and children.

Imbalance in career and personal life:

Due to responsibilities of both office and home, it can be difficult to focus on a career. Many times promotion, job change, or own growth has to be postponed.

Effect on personal life:

Relationships can be affected by spending less time with a spouse. Social life and friendship are also affected.

Connection with gen Z stress:

Gen Z is considered as the complez generation due to the cultural and attitude shift among people. While the entire attitude of Gen Z can be complex and it can't be aligned with other generations, this can be stressful. To people who belong to the Sandwich generation are now dealing with elderly people and also Gen Z people at the same time. This generation and the shift in their lives can cause stress to sandwich generation as their lives are totally contrast to eachother. 

Tips for the sandwich generation:

People who come in the sandwich generation should make financial plans. Make a budget and invest for the future of parents and children.

People of the sandwich generation should give priority to self-care. Take care of your health and mental peace.

Seek support from other family members. Do not shoulder all responsibilities alone; ask for help from siblings and partners.

Try to maintain a balance between work and life.

Do time management. Prioritize important tasks.

