IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

An Indian fan breached the security and invaded the pitch to hug Team India batter KL Rahul after the Men in Blue’s four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 2.

Team India qualified for the third consecutive Champions Trophy final after defeating Steve Smith-led Australia, in what was seen as a revenge for their defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. With a target of 265, India chased it down in 48.1 overs. Virat Kohli led the batting with a gritty innings of 84 off 98 balls to take Team India past the 200-run mark. Apart from Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul significantly contributed to India’s run-chase with the innings of 45, 27, 28, and 41, respectively.

KL Rahul stepped up for the side with his impactful performances at crucial junctures alongside Hardik Pandya. When India required just four balls off the last two overs to win the semifinal, Rahul smashed a winning six off Glenn Maxwell’s delivery towards wide long-on and successfully took the team past the finishing line.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar's ICC ODI tournaments record in semifinal

As the right-handed batter Rahul was hugging Ravindra Jadeja just a moment after the win, a fan invaded the pitch, ran towards KL Rahul and hugged him with a lot of emotions. However, Rahul was kind enough to acknowledge his hug as he patted the fan on the back. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Fan hugs KL Rahul after India’s win

Chasing a 265-run target, India were reduced to 43/2 after dismissals of Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer revived India’s batting and stitched a crucial 91-run partnership for the third wicket to take the team from 43/2 to 134/2 until the latter’s dismissal. Then, Kohli formed a 44-run stand with Axar Patel to steady India’s ship. After Axar’s dismissal, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul troubled the Australian bowlers with a brilliant partnership as they shared a 47-run stand to take India past the 200-run mark.

Virat Kohli’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed at 225/5. Then, Hardik Pandya joined KL Rahul at the crease. The all-rounder was calm under pressure as he smashed three sixes, with two coming against Adam Zampa in 47th over to ease the pressure on India. His aggressive batting ensured India’s required run-rate was under control. When India required just six runs, Hardik was looking to finish off the match with a six and was caught by Glenn Maxwell at long-on,

Eventually, KL Rahul finished the job for India as he launched Glenn Maxwell’s delivery over wide long-on for a six, sealing the Men in Blue’s place in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 in style. Team India will take on the semifinal two winner between South Africa and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Umpire escapes unhurt by Rohit Sharma's powerful shot in semifinal (WATCH)

Latest Videos