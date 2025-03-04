IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Gill joins Tendulkar and Kohli by signing MRF bat deal ahead of semifinal

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill was spotted batting with a new bat sticker during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Ahead of the semifinal against Australia, Shubman Gill signed a deal with multinational tyre manufacturing giant Madras Rubber Factory (MRF). Given his rapid rise in international cricket, MRF reportedly approached him with a lucrative bat sponsorship deal. Throughout the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2025, the 25-year-old batted with another tire manufacturing giant CEAT on his willow.

After signing a deal with MRF, Shubman Gill ended his long association with CEAT, whom he had been endorsing since the U19 days. The MRF was long synonymous with Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, as he endorsed the brand for several years from 1996 to 2009 before endorsing Adidas till his retirement from cricket in 2013. Tendulkar used the MRF ‘Genius’ logo on his bat.

Thereafter, the legacy of MRF bat was carried on by Virat Kohli, who continues to have the brand's sticker on his willow since the deal with them in 2013. The latest to join the elite list of MRF-endorsed batters is Shubman Gill. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, there are other batters who used MRF stickers on their bats, including the likes of Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. Shubman Gill is using the MRF ‘Genius’ logo just like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had on their bat stickers, further solidifying his status as one of the premier batters of his generation.

By signing a lucrative contract with MRF, Shubman Gill has added to the list of brands he has been endorsing, including the likes of Nike, Mercedes, Dior, Coca Cola, Beats by Dre, Tata Capital, Bajaj Allianz, Casio, My11Circle, and Apple product Beats by Dre. Gill has deals with several premium brands and the advertisers earmarked him as the face to invest in the future.

After making his international debut for Team India in an ODI against New Zealand in 2019, Virat Kohli went on to establish his name as one of the most promising stars in Indian cricket. His rapid rise in international and popularity played a pivotal role in attracting several brands towards him, making him one of the most marketable cricketers of his generation just like his predecessor, Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill dismissed cheaply in India’s 265-run chase

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill did not have an ideal outing as he was dismissed cheaply in the 265-run chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Given his form, Shubman Gill was expecting to put up a good performance in a crucial clash, but he was removed for 8 by Dwarshuis at 30/1.

Thereafter, Rohit Sharma was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease to carry on India’s innings. The Indian skipper was looking in good touch and rhythm before his stay at the crease was ended by Cooper Connolly for 28 off 29 balls at 43/2. Then, Kohli was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease and the pair steadied India;s innings.

At the end of 16 overs, India posted a total of 82/2, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer batting on 23 and 21, respectively.

