IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar's ICC ODI tournaments record in semifinal

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has continued to pile up a plethora of records under his belt during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Virat Kohli was a star performer as he played a resilient and gritty innings of 84 off 98 balls in the Men in Blue’s four-wicket over Australia as they made it to the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. With a target of 265, Team India chased it down in 48.1 overs. Apart from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya contributed to India’s run-chase significantly with innings of 45, 27, 42, and 28, respectively.

However, Kohli led India’s batting from the front and steadied the innings with support from Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. During his 84-run knock, the 36-year-old shattered Sachin Tendulkar in the history of ICC ODI tournaments. Kohli registered 24 fifty-plus in 53 innings of ICC ODI tournaments, including ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy. Tendulkar held the previous record with 23 fifty-plus scores in 58 innings across ICC ODI tournaments. With this record, Virat Kohli further solidified as one of the best batters in ICC ODI tournaments.

Virat Kohli has recorded 17 50-plus scores in the ODI World Cups, which includes 5 centuries and 12 fifties, while he registered a century and six fifties in the Champions Trophy, taking his tally of 24 fifty-plus scores. With a massive record in ICC ODI tournaments, Kohli has further cemented his legacy as one of the best performers at global events.

Additionally, Virat Kohli became the leading run-getter for India in the history of Champions Trophy 2025. The veteran Indian batter surpassed his former teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 701 runs, including 3 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 77.88 in 10 matches. After an innings of 84 off 98 balls, Kohli’s tally stands at 746 runs, including a century and six fifties, at an average of 82.88 in 17 matches. He is just 45 runs away from shattering Chris Gayle’s all-time Champions Trophy record of 791 runs.

Virat Kohli has been in incredible form in the Champions Trophy 2025 as he amassed 217 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 72.33 in four matches.

Virat Kohli reflects on his performance

Reflecting on his performance in the semifinal against Australia, Virat Kohli stated that the situation was similar to that of the clash against Pakistan, adding that he played by understanding the conditions and rotating the strike.

“I think it was pretty similar to the other day against Pakistan as well.” Kohli said after being awarded the Player of the Match award.

“I think there were about seven fours when I got a hundred. For me, it's about just understanding the conditions, preparing my game accordingly, just rotating strike. Because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing and my only effort that day and today was to string in enough partnerships.” he added.

Meanwhile, Team India will take on the winner of the semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 title clash, which will take place on March 9, Sunday.

