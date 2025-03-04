UP man dies by suicide, accuses girlfriend, her father & brother of harassment, extortion in last video| WATCH

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra died allegedly by suicide leaving behind a haunting video in which he accused a woman and her family of relentless harassment and extortion.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra died allegedly by suicide leaving behind a haunting video in which he accused a woman and her family of relentless harassment and extortion. The case surfaced nearly two weeks after his death, when the video began circulating on social media, prompting the police to finally register an FIR.

The deceased, identified as Jitendra Kumar, was found dead in his home by his father, Rajendra Singh, on the morning of February 17. Initially devastated by the sudden loss, Singh did not approach the police. However, after performing his son's last rites, he came across a video Jitendra had recorded before his death, in which he made serious allegations against a woman he had been in a relationship with for eight years, as well as her father and brothers.

Extortion, threats, and betrayal: Jitendra’s heart-wrenching testimony

In his final video message, Jitendra accused the woman’s family of taking Rs 7 to 7.5 lakh from him under the pretext of agreeing to their marriage. He further alleged that her brothers—one of whom serves in the Indian Army—demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh and later refused the marriage while threatening him and his family.

"Her father and elder brother (both in the Army) and another brother threatened to kill me and my family. We were together for eight years, and for the past four years, our families knew about us. She told me she would die by suicide if I married someone else. Now, they are refusing to return my money and issuing threats. I am unable to take this anymore," Jitendra said in the video.

Also read: Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH)

Following the video’s circulation on February 28, Jitendra’s father rushed to the Achhnera Police Station to file a complaint. The police registered a case on March 1—11 days after Jitendra’s death—invoking BNS section 108 (abetment to suicide), among other charges, against the woman, her parents, and her brothers.

ACP Achhnera Gaurav Singh defended the delay, stating that the video only surfaced later, and the family had performed the last rites without informing the authorities, which meant no postmortem was conducted to establish the official cause of death.

"There was no delay in registering the FIR. The victim’s father visited the police station after the video came to light. We have now registered a case, and an investigation is underway from all angles," the ACP said.

This case comes just days after a 30-year-old IT executive in Mumbai also took his own life over troubled relations with his wife in Agra, raising concerns about the rising number of suicides linked to personal and financial distress.

'It was me who made your father': Nitish Kumar's heated exchange with Tejashwi in big assembly showdown| WATCH

