IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli shatters Rahul Dravid's Indian record in semifinal clash

Virat Kohli has achieved a huge milestone during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia in Dubai.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:51 PM IST

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. 

Virat Kohli became the most successful fielder for India across all formats of the format. The 36-year-old shattered former captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid’s Indian record 335 catches. Ahead of the semifinal clash against Australia, Kohli and Dravid were levelled at 335 catches in international cricket. Virat Kohli managed to break the record by taking the catch of Josh Inglis off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery at cover region in the 27th over of Australia's batting, registering his 336th catch in international cricket. 

Kohli has further extended his Indian record for most catches by taking the catch of Nathan Ellis off Mohammed Shami’s delivery at long-on in the 49th over of Australia’s batting. With this, Virat Kohli registered 337th catch for India across India, further solidifying his status as one of the best fielders in international cricket. Overall, the Indian batting stalwart sits on the fifth spot behind Mahela Jayawardene (440), Ricky Ponting (364), Ross Taylor (351), and Jacques Kallis (338) on the chart of most catches across all formats at international level. 

During the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan, Virat Kohli shattered Mohammad Azharuddin’s Indian record of most catches in the history of ODI cricket. After taking a couple of catches in the ongoing semifinal clash against Australia, Kohli became the player with the second-most catches, with 162 catches. He overtook former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of 160 catches to be behind ex-Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene, who leads the chart with 218 matches. 

In Test cricket, Virat Kohli is the third-most successful Indian fielder after Rahul Dravid (218) and VVS Laxman (135), with 121 catches. In T20Is, Kohli is the second-most successful Indian fielder after Rohit Sharma (65), with 54 catches. The veteran Indian batter retired from the shortest format of the game at international level following India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. 

Australia bundled out for 264

After opting to bat first, Australia were bundled out for 264in 49.3 overs. Steve Smith led Australia’s batting with a valiant innings of 73 off 96 balls. Alex Carey chipped in with an innings of 60 off 57 balls. Travis Head, who was gotten rid by Varun Chakravarthy, scored 39 off 33 balls. Smith and Carey’s innings helped Australia go past the 200-run mark. 

For India, Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack as he picked three wickets while conceding 48 runs at an economy rate of 4.80 in 10 overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel picked a wicket each. 

India need to chase down the 265-run target set by Australia in order to enter the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

IND vs AUS, CT 2025 semifinal LIVE updates: Rohit Sharma gifted 2 lives early in 265 chase

