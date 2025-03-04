India's Anti-Tank Guided Missiles' modernisation in limbo: Can Javelin or Spike fill the critical gap?

India's anti-tank guided missile modernization efforts are stalled, with procurement delays and DRDO's unfulfilled commitments leaving the Army vulnerable to enemy armor.

New Delhi: India’s struggle to modernise its anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) arsenal has reached a critical juncture.

For more than one and half decade, procurement decisions have oscillated between US-made Javelin missiles, Israeli Spike ATGMs, and a domestically developed solution by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In this scenario, the Indian Army lacks a fully operational third-generation ATGM, exposing frontline units to strategic vulnerabilities.

With China and Pakistan deploying cutting-edge fire-and-forget ATGMs like the HJ-12 and Karaok, the question arises: Can India afford to wait any longer, or must it move forward with a proven system like the Javelin and Spike ATGMs?

A History of Procurement Delays

India’s ATGM procurement story began in 2010 when the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced its intent to acquire Javelin ATGMs from the United States under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route.

However, by 2012, the deal collapsed due to the US’s reluctance to transfer critical technology and its refusal to participate in Indian field trials.

The government then pivoted towards the Israeli Spike ATGM in 2014, opting to procure 8,356 missiles and 321 launchers from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, alongside plans for local production by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

However, before the deal could materialise, the DRDO intervened, claiming it could develop an indigenous alternative — the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

By 2017, India cancelled the Spike deal in favour of DRDO’s MPATGM, only to reconsider and revive the procurement of Spike missiles in 2018 after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India.

Meanwhile, the DRDO’s indigenous project remained incomplete, and the Army had to resort to emergency purchases of Spike ATGMs to meet immediate requirements.

In 2024, India once again reopened negotiations with the US for Javelin production in the country.

Operational Deficiencies and DRDO’s Unfulfilled Commitments

The Indian Army is authorised 3,000-5,000 ATGM launchers and over 200,000 missiles, yet its existing inventory is almost entirely composed of outdated second-generation systems, which are considered obsolete worldwide.

Despite multiple procurement efforts, the DRDO has failed to field a third-generation ATGM prototype that meets operational requirements.

A senior military official acknowledged that even within the outdated inventory, there are severe deficiencies — 40-50% in launchers and 75-85% in missiles.

These gaps continue to widen as older stock is phased out, leaving the Army increasingly vulnerable to enemy armour.

Meanwhile, both the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Pakistan Army have fielded modern third-and fourth-generation ATGMs such as the HJ-12, OMTAS, and Karaok, which offer longer range, greater precision, and enhanced penetration capabilities.

The situation is further exacerbated by procurement missteps.

The Army has been attempting to acquire modern ATGMs since 2009, coming close to securing third-generation systems in 2009 and 2018, only for the procurement process to be cancelled based on DRDO’s assurances of an indigenous alternative. However, despite these commitments, DRDO has yet to deliver an operational system.

The 84mm Recoilless Rifle Shortfall

Beyond the ATGM crisis, the Army is also facing a severe shortage of the Carl Gustav 84mm recoilless rifle (RL) — a crucial infantry weapon.

Until recently, the Carl Gustav RL was being produced in India, but following the expiration of the licensing agreement with Sweden’s SAAB, production ceased, leading to a 40% shortfall in the Army’s stockpile.

A source in the Indian Army noted that while the latest RL Mk-IV is set to begin production in India at a new SAAB facility by 2028-29, there is an urgent requirement for interim procurement from foreign suppliers to maintain operational readiness.

Know about Javelin:—

The ministry of defence required 20,000 new-generation ATGMs and 1,500 launchers under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) procurement category for the Indian Army.

With regards to Javelin, India is reportedly exploring co-production with America.

Unlike older second-generation missiles, Javelin incorporates fire-and-forget technology, eliminating the need for manual guidance after launch.

Its top-attack capability enables it to strike the most vulnerable points of modern battle tanks, bypassing active protection systems.

The missile is also designed to function across all weather conditions and diverse battlefields, including deserts, mountains, and urban combat zones.

Having demonstrated its effectiveness in recent conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, Javelin remains one of the most reliable anti-tank missile systems in active service in the US.

