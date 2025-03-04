Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Lee Jun Hyuk is coming up with an international fan meet event. Let's look at this South Korean actor's schedule and events set for the International fan meet tour.

Lee Jun Hyuk is a beloved South Korean actor who appeared in many well known television dramas and films. Lee jun hyuk made his entertainment debut in 2006, appeared in a music video. His versatile roles include Stranger (2017-2020), A Poem a Day (2018), 365: Repeat the Year (2020) etc. His fanbase is unmatched and his work for the entertainment deserves appreciation.

Here is a fascinating news for Lee Jun Hyuk's fan as he is all set for his highly anticipated first ever Asia fan meet tour. This event is titled with 'Let Me In'. His agency 'Ace Factory' made an official announcement revealing the poster of this tour. This tour marks a memorable event to the actor and also his fans across multiple cities in Asia.

Tour Dates and Cities

The initial cities of International Fan meet tour 'Let Me In' includes Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila and Seoul. While the dates and venue details are still under the wraps, fans are eagerly waiting for the information that is yet to be released. The poster also hinted on adding new more locations for the tour in different cities.

What to Expect at the Fan Meeting

With Let Me In, as his first official fan meet tour on an international level, is expected to be a memorable experience. Fans are looking forwards to have a word with their favourite star and engage in fun games or activities. Fans are also expecting behind the scenes stories, live performances and also question and answers sessions. Lee Jun Hyuk's popularity is also expected to be very high.

Lee Jun Hyuk's Recent Projects

Lee Jun Hyuk has been busy with various exciting projects following the success of 'Love Scout'. He strted filming for his upcoming series with Netflix named 'Lady Dua' and it is set to make a special appearances in the film. Despite his busy schedules, this actors keeps up with the fans and their compliments through social media.

