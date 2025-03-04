Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Lee Jun Hyuk is coming up with an international fan meet event. Let's look at this South Korean actor's schedule and events set for the International fan meet tour.

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside! MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Lee Jun Hyuk is a beloved South Korean actor who appeared in many well known television dramas and films. Lee jun hyuk made his entertainment debut in 2006, appeared in a music video. His versatile roles include Stranger (2017-2020), A Poem a Day (2018), 365: Repeat the Year (2020) etc. His fanbase is unmatched and his work for the entertainment deserves appreciation. 

Here is a fascinating news for Lee Jun Hyuk's fan as he is all set for his highly anticipated first ever Asia fan meet tour. This event is titled with 'Let Me In'. His agency 'Ace Factory' made an official announcement revealing the poster of this tour. This tour marks a memorable event to the actor and also his fans across multiple cities in Asia. 

Tour Dates and Cities

The initial cities of International Fan meet tour 'Let Me In' includes Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila and Seoul. While the dates and venue details are still under the wraps, fans are eagerly waiting for the information that is yet to be released. The poster also hinted on adding new more locations for the tour in different cities. 

ALSO READ:  Grey Divorce: Key factors explained with perks, drawbacks and more

What to Expect at the Fan Meeting

With Let Me In, as his first official fan meet tour on an international level, is expected to be a memorable experience. Fans are looking forwards to have a word with their favourite star and engage in fun games or activities. Fans are also expecting behind the scenes stories, live performances and also question and answers sessions. Lee Jun Hyuk's popularity is also expected to be very high. 

Lee Jun Hyuk's Recent Projects

Lee Jun Hyuk has been busy with various exciting projects following the success of 'Love Scout'. He strted filming for his upcoming series with Netflix named 'Lady Dua' and it is set to make a special appearances in the film. Despite his busy schedules, this actors keeps up with the fans and their compliments through social media. 

ALSO READ:  Women's Day 2025: Perfect gifts for working women to celebrate her success

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sikander FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Paysafe Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Disappointing Q4 Earnings, 2025 Guidance: Retail Stays Bearish

Paysafe Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Disappointing Q4 Earnings, 2025 Guidance: Retail Stays Bearish

Box Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print Due After Tuesday’s Closing Bell: Retail Sentiment Soars

Box Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Print Due After Tuesday’s Closing Bell: Retail Sentiment Soars

Kerala: KSRTC salary crisis nears end, Minister Ganesh Kumar assures payment on 1st of every month dmn

Kerala: KSRTC salary crisis nears end, Minister Ganesh Kumar assures payment on 1st of every month

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Gill joins Tendulkar and Kohli by signing MRF bat deal ahead of semifinal

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Gill joins Tendulkar and Kohli by signing MRF bat deal ahead of semifinal

'No drama, I'm in pain': UP man kills self after 'pregnancy' blackmail by married lover, records last moments shk

'No drama, I'm in pain': UP man kills self after 'pregnancy' blackmail by married lover, records last moments

Recent Videos

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon
World Pulse | Patriot Missiles, Abrams Tanks, and HIMARS: US Military Aid to Ukraine Since 2022

World Pulse | Patriot Missiles, Abrams Tanks, and HIMARS: US Military Aid to Ukraine Since 2022

Video Icon
After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

Video Icon