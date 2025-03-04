Violent incidents on rise in Kerala as Class 9 student suffers broken leg after being attacked by seniors

Kasaragod student Vishal Krishnan suffers broken leg after senior students' brutal attack, reportedly in retaliation for his brother's earlier assault.

Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:22 PM IST

Kasaragod: In another incident of violence in Kerala, a Class 9 student, Vishal Krishnan, was brutally attacked by his senior students in Kasaragod. The victim, a resident of Thekkekunnu, Pallikkara, suffered a broken leg in the assault.

According to the complaint filed, the incident occurred on February 23, when Vishal went to watch a game at the turf in North Kattacheri, Kanhangad. Two senior students allegedly beat him up and pushed him into a pit, resulting in the serious injury.

The Hosdurg Police have registered a case against the two students accused of the assault. Investigations revealed that the attack was reportedly a retaliation against Vishal's older brother, who had been assaulted by some students earlier. Vishal was undergoing treatment for his fractured leg at a private hospital in Mangalore.

Brother and relative attacked over questioning student's associations

In a separate incident, a brother and a relative were assaulted by a group of friends of a Plus Two student in in Enathu, Pathanamthitta, on March 2. The victim, Suneesh, a native of Mannadi, Pathanamthitta, suffered a head injury after being hit with a shock absorber.

According to reports, the assault was triggered when the brother questioned the Plus Two student's bad associations. The friends of the student took offense and attacked the brother and his relative, who was accompanying him.

The Enathu police have registered a case against five people, including minors, in connection with the incident. The Plus Two student has also been named as an accused. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, which is currently under investigation.

