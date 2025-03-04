Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador


Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:36 PM IST

Global company 1xBet and famous South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen, who plays in the IPL, signed a collaboration agreement. The cricket star became the 1xBet ambassador, as well as the face of the marketing campaign Indian League Carnival and other bookmaker’s cricket promos.

Heinrich Klaasen was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and began his professional career in 2011 as a wicketkeeper batter with the local Northerns team. In 2018, the player was acquired by the Indian club Rajasthan Royals, and from that moment on, his bright career in the Indian Premier League, rightfully considered the world’s most popular cricket tournament, began.

In 2023, Heinrich Klaasen moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad and, in just one year, helped the squad rise from the last place in IPL 2023 to the second place in IPL 2024. In the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by only one point to Kolkata Knight Riders. Heinrich Klaasen's statistics in that season are impressive - 479 runs at a strike rate of over 171. 

From the first matches in the IPL, Heinrich Klaasen demonstrated prudence and calmness, which helped him implement the most effective strategies on the pitch. According to 1xBet, this conscious approach is similar to the behavior of platform users who constantly improve their sports experience and get paid for their cricket knowledge.

“Partnering with a star of Heinrich Klaasen’s level is another step towards implementing our strategy to support and popularize cricket in India and worldwide. It is important to us that the 1xBet ambassador embodies the brand’s values and the character of our clients. Therefore, the decision to collaborate was easy. We are confident that his style of play and passion for the sport appeal to our players. This partnership will allow us to more actively promote cricket offers and responsible gaming principles among the platform’s users in India,” said Irina Kapoor, the brand representative.

As a brand ambassador, Heinrich Klaasen will represent the large-scale Indian League Carnival tournament with a record prize pool of ₹1 crore in real money. Stay tuned for 1xBet announcements leading up to the IPL 2025 season to learn all the details about participating in this promo.

Also, with the support of brand ambassador Heinrich Klaasen, Indian cricket fans are in for various other offers that 1xBet will organize throughout 2025.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognized bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s clients can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketers Suresh Raina, Heinrich Klaasen, and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional awards such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.
 

