ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

ABC juice is considered very beneficial for health. ABC means - Apple, Beetroot and Carrot. The mixture of apple, beetroot and carrot juice is helpful in fulfilling most of the nutrients required for your good health. Let's look at the benefits and risks associated with this juice.

It is considered very important to maintain a healthy diet for good health. The things you consume have a direct effect on your health. This is the reason why health experts advise all people to consume the essential nutrients required for the body through regular diet. If you want good health, then make some types of juice a part of your diet. Fruit and vegetable juices contain plenty of nutrition, vitamins and antioxidants, which help protect you from many types of serious and life-threatening diseases.

Dieticians say that all people must consume ABC juice daily. This juice is considered a treasure trove of most of the nutrients required for the body. Let's know what is ABC juice? Why is it considered so beneficial for health?

What is ABC juice?

ABC juice is considered very beneficial for health. ABC means - Apple, Beetroot and Carrot. The mixture of apple, beetroot and carrot juice is helpful in fulfilling most of the nutrients required for your good health. Nutritionists say that if you consume 100 ml of ABC juice, then you can get 45-50 calories, 10-12 grams of carbohydrates, 8-9 grams of sugar, 0.5 grams of protein and essential vitamins and minerals.

This juice helps in detoxifying the body, keeping digestion and skin healthy, as well as weight loss by increasing metabolism.

Benefits of drinking this juice regularly:

Nutritionists say that consuming ABC juice can be beneficial for you to keep the body hydrated, improve hemoglobin levels and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Drinking this juice on an empty stomach in the morning can be beneficial in detoxifying the body (removing toxins).

ABC juice can be very beneficial for people wishing to lose weight. It is low in calories. The amount of potassium and fiber present in carrots keeps your stomach full for a long time.

ALSO READ: Screentime warning: Know how one hour mobile use leads to dangerous health issues

Its benefits for digestion and skin too

Drinking ABC juice can be helpful for you to get glowing skin and healthy hair. The vitamins and minerals present in this juice promote skin elasticity, help reduce the side effects on the face due to aging. Not only this, it can be very beneficial for improving digestion along with keeping your gut health right.

It can be very beneficial for you in promoting metabolism, keeping bowel movements regular and reducing constipation. The carrots present in it help in keeping your eyes healthy.

Risks of ABC juice:

Although there are many benefits of drinking this juice, it can be harmful for some people.

Due to excessive consumption of this juice, some people may experience gastrointestinal problems like gas and bloating. People who have diabetes should also be careful about consuming juice, as it can increase the risk of increasing sugar levels. Apart from this, if you have blood pressure problems, then also consume it as little as possible. Beetroot can lower your blood pressure even further. Consuming this juice on the advice of a dietician can be beneficial for you.

ALSO READ: Science behind fashion: How clothing reflects on your nature

Latest Videos