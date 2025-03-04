Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo

JJ Gabriel, Manchester United's 14-year-old winger, sparks interest among top clubs and brands with his exceptional skills and dedication.

JJ Gabriel, a 14-year-old winger for Manchester United's academy, is making waves in the football world. Despite his young age, Gabriel has already gained recognition from top clubs and brands. He was called 'Kid Messi' after a YouTube video of him went viral. However, it is not Messi but Neymar and Ronaldo to whom he is currently being compared.

A star in the making Gabriel's talent was evident from an early age. At six, he spent a week focusing on his keepy-ups, mastering 1,000 in a row by the end of the week. His competitive spirit and technical prowess quickly made him a standout player in matches against older opponents.

Gabriel's impressive performances have earned him a reputation as a player who can thrive under pressure. During a Floodlit Cup game, Gabriel suffered a heavy collision that dislocated his shoulder. However, he refused to give up, popping his shoulder back into place and continuing to play. His determination paid off, as he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a 4-0 win.

International recognition and interest Gabriel's talent has caught the attention of top clubs, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, who are reportedly eager to sign him. His Irish passport, which allows him to play in the European Union from the age of 16, has made him an even more attractive prospect. Manchester United is aware of the interest and is taking steps to retain Gabriel. The club has offered him boxes for first-team matches and invited him to warm up with the Under 18s ahead of their Premier League Cup final win over Manchester City.

Gabriel has also formed a close bond with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was a teammate of his in the Manchester United academy. The two players would often spend time together away from the pitch, including a visit to Ronaldo Sr.'s mansion.

Family support Gabriel's family has played a crucial role in his development, managing his career with superstardom in mind. His father, former Republic of Ireland international Joe O'Cearuill, changed the family's surname to Gabriel, making him more brandable.

A strict regimen Gabriel follows a strict diet and training regimen, honing his skills through futsal and football. His family's dedication to his career has paid off, with Gabriel already operating like a top professional.

Road to greatness Alfie Brooks, Gabriel's specialist one-to-one coach and owner of Ole Futsal, praises Gabriel as the best player he's ever seen. "He could go into a Premier League changing room right now and technically he would be better than all of them. It wouldn't even be close."

War for Gabriel's Signature Gabriel's rising star has sparked a bidding war among top brands. Nike recently signed him to a lucrative contract, reportedly one of the most valuable deals for a player of his age. Adidas, Manchester United's kit supplier, had also been vying for Gabriel's signature, hosting him at a match between Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Nike ultimately edged out their rivals, recognizing Gabriel's potential for superstardom.

As Gabriel continues to impress on the pitch, the football world waits with bated breath to see what the future holds for this talented 14-year-old.

Latest Videos