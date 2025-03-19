user
Mar 19, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 19: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto pm modi IPL parliament session march 19 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:06 AM IST

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has safely returned to Earth after an unplanned nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station. Her family confirmed she plans to visit India soon.

8:42 AM IST

UP SHOCKER: Merchant Navy employee stabbed to death, body hidden in cement drum by wife and lover; arrested

Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy employee, was brutally murdered by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover in UP. The accused allegedly killed Saurabh, dismembered his body, and hid the remains in a cement-sealed drum.

8:41 AM IST

After 9 months in Space, Sunita Williams' return to Earth sparks celebrations in Gujarat [WATCH]

People in Jhulasan, Gujarat, the ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, celebrated her safe return to Earth after nearly nine months in space. The community performed aarti and prayers following the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, bringing back Williams and Crew-9 members.

Read Full Story

Read Full News HERE

 

