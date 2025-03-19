AAP's Satyendar Jain booked in Rs 571 crore Delhi CCTV scam; ACB probes Rs 7 crore bribery allegations

Read Full Article

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered an FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in a Rs 571 crore CCTV installation project. Jain is accused of accepting a Rs 7 crore bribe in exchange for waiving a ₹16 crore penalty imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and its contractors for project delays.

CCTV project marred by bribery allegations

In 2019, the Delhi government launched a project to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across 70 constituencies, awarding the contract to BEL and its subcontractors. However, due to delays, the government imposed a Rs 16 crore fine on BEL. According to a complaint received by ACB, this penalty was later waived without valid justification after Jain allegedly received Rs 7 crore in bribes.

Investigations suggest that the bribe was routed through contractors who received inflated orders for new CCTV supplies. The excess funds generated were allegedly used to facilitate the payment to Jain. A whistleblower first exposed the scam through media reports, prompting ACB to launch an inquiry. During the investigation, a BEL official reportedly confirmed the allegations, leading to an official case registration.

Government approval and legal charges

Since Jain was a cabinet minister, ACB sought and received government approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act before filing the FIR. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Sections 7 and 13(1)(a), along with IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

CCTV project quality under scrutiny

Apart from the bribery allegations, ACB is also probing concerns about the implementation of the CCTV project. Reports suggest that many cameras were non-functional from the beginning, raising questions about quality and execution. Investigators are now examining whether further financial irregularities were involved.

The ACB will expand its probe to examine the role of other officials in the PWD and BEL. This case could have major political implications, as AAP has consistently positioned itself as an anti-corruption crusader. The coming days are expected to reveal more details about the extent of alleged financial misconduct in the project.

