'We condemn Tughlak Durbar attitude of Congress': BJP to oppose Karnataka's 4% minority quota

BJP State President BY Vijayendra has voiced strong opposition to the Karnataka government's approval of a 4% minority quota in government contracts. Speaking on the matter, Vijayendra stated, "The BJP will oppose the implementation of 4% reservation in government contracts by the Siddaramaiah government... We condemn the Tughlak Durbar attitude of Congress. We are not against Muslims, we are against the Muslim appeasement politics... We will fight against this in the House and also on the streets if needed. We will also challenge the same in the High Court."

Vijayendra further criticized the Congress government's stance towards the central government, particularly regarding the National Education Policy (NEP).

"PM Modi or the central government don't need to learn their lesson from this Congress government... They are planning to give 4% reservation of government contracts for Muslims. When the entire nation is following the NEP, why was it necessary for this government to oppose this policy... They oppose the central government every time," he said.

Vijayendra further urged the Karnataka government to reconsider its position and take a cue from Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who has openly praised the central government for its role in helping J&K overcome its economic challenges.

"I urge this government to learn a lesson from CM Omar Abdullah, who has openly appreciated central government, PM Modi, and the Finance Minister for helping J&K come out of the economic crisis," Vijayendra added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil will move the anti-Waqf bill resolution in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil in a statement said that the house unanimously rejected the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as it is completely against the universal aspirations of the people of the state and has urged the centre to withdraw the legislation.

"This Act does not reflect aspirations and opportunities of all sections of the people of the country. This House unanimously rejects the amendment to the Waqf Act as it is an Act that is completely against the universal aspirations and aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the secular principles. In this context, this House unanimously requests the Central Government to take action without delay to respect the unanimous views of the country by immediately withdrawing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

