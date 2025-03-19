user
Navies of India and France begin joint maritime exercise Varuna

The Indian and French navies commenced the 23rd edition of Exercise Varuna in Visakhapatnam, featuring aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle, fighter jets, submarines, and joint drills across air, surface, and underwater domains until March 22.

Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian and French navies began their 23rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise Varuna from March 19 at Visakhapatnam, wherein the sea warriors will showcase the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

The exercise will culminate on March 22.

Since its inception in 2001, the bilateral exercise, Varuna has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation and synergy. 

This year's edition promises an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface, and air domains, Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said. 

Also read: Boeing’s Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence ink MoU to strengthen maritime security

The joint participation of the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle, alongside their fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates, and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine, highlights the collaborative strength of both navies.

Varuna-2025 will feature advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises, including mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities. 

Anti-submarine warfare exercises will provide rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets. 

Maritime patrol aircraft will enhance situational awareness, and replenishment-at-sea exercises will fortify logistical cooperation. 

“This collaboration underscores the shared vision of safeguarding a free, open, and secure maritime environment.”

By fostering the exchange of best practices and mutual understanding, “the exercise reaffirms the ability of these two nations to operate seamlessly in even the most complex maritime scenarios.”

Also read: India can become a naval MRO hub: The country's oldest shipyard shows the way

