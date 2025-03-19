user
Did Putin keep Trump waiting for an hour for high-stakes call on ceasefire? Social media abuzz with videos

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in no rush to take a scheduled call with United States President Donald Trump, opting instead to engage in a conference with industrialists and businessmen in Moscow.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin, notorious for keeping world leaders waiting, appeared in no rush to take a scheduled call with United States President Donald Trump, opting instead to engage in a conference with industrialists and businessmen in Moscow.

The conference, which took place just before the crucial call between the two leaders, was held between 4 pm and 6 pm Russian time. However, as the scheduled call time approached, Putin showed no urgency in making his way to the Kremlin. At around 4 pm, Alexander Shokhin, the event's host, glanced at his watch and said that the call was set to take place before 6 pm. Putin, unbothered, responded with a quip, "Don't listen to him! That's his job." Shokhin then added, "Now we need to see what Trump says about this."

Putin, grinning, was reportedly referring to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who had initially announced the timing of the much-anticipated discussion. Eventually, Putin departed the conference and is said to have arrived at the Kremlin around 5 pm —an hour after the scheduled start time of the call.

 

Despite the delay, the high-stakes conversation went ahead, lasting for at least 90 minutes, with both leaders discussing a potential ceasefire deal in Ukraine. Trump, before the call, expressed optimism about convincing Putin to agree to a US-led 30- day ceasefire plan, which had already received approval from Kyiv.

According to a statement from the White House, both leaders expressed a commitment to seeking a lasting peace in Ukraine and agreed to hold “technical negotiations” on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. 

Following the call, Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, describing the conversation as “very good and productive.” He stated, “We agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible war between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump also emphasized that the conflict would have never started if he were still president and expressed hope for a swift resolution “for the sake of Humanity.”

Putin Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire, Lists Stringent Conditions

According to a more detailed Kremlin readout, Putin has conditionally agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure. However, the Kremlin outlined a series of demands, including effective control over any ceasefire along the line of conflict and a halt to the mobilization of Ukrainian forces. Moscow further demanded the cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, emphasizing the need to “eliminate the root causes of the crisis.”

Despite these conditions, the Kremlin noted that Putin has already issued relevant orders to implement the 30-day ceasefire. The Russian leader reportedly responded constructively to the proposal for a maritime ceasefire, with further negotiations expected on this issue.

