BREAKING: Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill

Read Full Article

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, citing concerns over its impact on state autonomy and Waqf board administration. Lawmakers argued that the amendments could centralize control, undermining the state’s authority over Waqf properties and governance

The resolution, backed by the ruling party and several opposition leaders, urged the Union government to reconsider the bill, emphasizing the need for broader consultations with stakeholders. The move reflects growing concerns over the bill’s implications for religious and charitable institutions in Karnataka.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil moved the anti-Waqf bill resolution in the state legislative assembly earlier on Wednesday. Patil in a statement said that the house unanimously rejected the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as it is completely against the universal aspirations of the people of the state and has urged the centre to withdraw the legislation.

Also read: Union Cabinet clears Waqf (Amendment) bill, set for budget session debate

"This Act does not reflect aspirations and opportunities of all sections of the people of the country. This House unanimously rejects the amendment to the Waqf Act as it is an Act that is completely against the universal aspirations and aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the secular principles. In this context, this House unanimously requests the Central Government to take action without delay to respect the unanimous views of the country by immediately withdrawing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat urged the central government to remain receptive to the objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, saying that efforts must be made to reach a "minimum agreement".

"The Muslim Personal Law Board is an umbrella organisation of the minorities. If it says something, it should be taken seriously. If something is done that the minorities don't agree with, we should try to reach at least a minimum agreement so that they don't feel unheard. The country must ensure an emotion of generosity instead of narrowness," Rawat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, said.

Also read: Centre likely to list 19 legislations including Waqf Bill for Parliament's budget session

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

Latest Videos