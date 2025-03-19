Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

Read Full Article

A global study has warned that Bengaluru, along with eight other Indian cities, is inadequately prepared for escalating heat waves due to the absence of long-term climate adaptation strategies. The report, co-authored by researchers from Sustainable Futures Collaborative, King’s College London, Harvard University, Princeton University, and the University of California, Berkeley, highlights that while Bengaluru has emergency measures in place, sustained interventions remain lacking.

The study, which analyzed climate models, found that Bengaluru is among the cities expected to witness a sharp rise in hazardous heat index values—combining temperature and humidity—compared to historical averages. With increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, the report warns that Bengaluru could face a surge in heat-related illnesses and fatalities unless effective mitigation plans are introduced.

While short-term actions such as public health advisories and cooling shelters exist, the report pointed out that critical long-term solutions—including work-loss insurance for heat-exposed laborers, household cooling access for vulnerable communities, and improvements in electricity infrastructure—are either missing or poorly implemented.

One positive aspect noted in the report was the role of civil society organizations in Bengaluru. Their long-standing engagement in climate action has helped focus bureaucratic attention on heat resilience efforts. However, the study emphasized that stronger government-civil society collaboration is essential to bridge policy gaps and bolster Bengaluru’s capacity to handle future climate extremes.

