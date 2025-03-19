user
user

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

A global study warns that Bengaluru is unprepared for worsening heat waves due to a lack of long-term climate strategies. While short-term measures exist, crucial interventions like household cooling, work-loss insurance, and electricity infrastructure improvements remain absent.
 

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 9:06 PM IST

A global study has warned that Bengaluru, along with eight other Indian cities, is inadequately prepared for escalating heat waves due to the absence of long-term climate adaptation strategies. The report, co-authored by researchers from Sustainable Futures Collaborative, King’s College London, Harvard University, Princeton University, and the University of California, Berkeley, highlights that while Bengaluru has emergency measures in place, sustained interventions remain lacking.

Also read: 'Sad joke': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru's 'Chaar Jam Yatra' satire as netizens slam city's poor infrastructure

The study, which analyzed climate models, found that Bengaluru is among the cities expected to witness a sharp rise in hazardous heat index values—combining temperature and humidity—compared to historical averages. With increasingly frequent and intense heat waves, the report warns that Bengaluru could face a surge in heat-related illnesses and fatalities unless effective mitigation plans are introduced.

While short-term actions such as public health advisories and cooling shelters exist, the report pointed out that critical long-term solutions—including work-loss insurance for heat-exposed laborers, household cooling access for vulnerable communities, and improvements in electricity infrastructure—are either missing or poorly implemented.

Also read: AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: Hyderabad and Warangal sizzle, Vijayawada the hottest; check updates here

One positive aspect noted in the report was the role of civil society organizations in Bengaluru. Their long-standing engagement in climate action has helped focus bureaucratic attention on heat resilience efforts. However, the study emphasized that stronger government-civil society collaboration is essential to bridge policy gaps and bolster Bengaluru’s capacity to handle future climate extremes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities' ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities'

BREAKING: Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill ddr

Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill

'We condemn Tughlak Durbar attitude of Congress': BJP to oppose Karnataka's 4% minority quota shk

'We condemn Tughlak Durbar attitude of Congress': BJP to oppose Karnataka's 4% minority quota

Karnataka Revenue department clears encroachments near HD Kumaraswamy's farmhouse ddr

Encroachment row: Karnataka govt begins land clearance near Kumaraswamy's farmhouse

Karnataka: Scorching heat and soaring water prices, Bengaluru residents grapple with tanker dependency anr

Karnataka: Scorching heat and soaring water prices, Bengaluru residents grapple with tanker dependency

Recent Stories

Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back snt

Sunil Chhetri's comeback: When Indian football captain trained with RCB's Virat Kohli & others; a look back

Oppenheimer Downgrades Goldman Sachs To ‘Perform’ Over Lack Of Rebound In Mergers And Acquisitions Activity: Retail Stays Bearish

Oppenheimer Downgrades Goldman Sachs To ‘Perform’ Over Lack Of Rebound In Mergers And Acquisitions Activity: Retail Stays Bearish

Eaton International Stock Edges Lower After New Data Reportedly Links It To Deadly Eaton Blaze – Retail Sentiment Remains Muted

Eaton International Stock Edges Lower After New Data Reportedly Links It To Deadly Eaton Blaze – Retail Sentiment Remains Muted

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities' ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's helicopter rides cost taxpayers over Rs 31 crore, BJP slams 'misplaced priorities'

Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war ddr

Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon