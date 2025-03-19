Woman shares how common iPhone feature led to her finding her husband of nine years was cheating

Read Full Article

A woman named Sarah Maclean found out her husband of nine years - and father to her two children - had been having several affairs throughout the duration of their relationship via Tik Tok. She discovered 208 blocked phone numbers hidden in her own device. The explosive discovery, which she detailed on TikTok, left her reeling as she uncovered not just one affair, but a pattern of deceit spanning their nine-year marriage.

Sarah soon learned that her husband had been in contact with hundreds of women throughout their relationship, hiding all of it by secretly blocking their numbers on her phone to ensure they could never reach her.

The bombshell revelation came in September 2024, when Sarah—30 weeks pregnant at the time—was blindsided by her husband's confession. He told her, "I love you, but I'm no longer in love with you," before abruptly moving out to live with his mother. Not only did he withdraw from parenting their toddler and caring for their dogs, Sarah also noticed that he was frequently staying at a so-called "friend’s house."

Her suspicions deepened when she discovered photos of him on social media—posted by a woman he occasionally worked with as a photographer. When confronted, he dismissed her concerns, claiming they had bonded over their respective separations. But Sarah soon learned the woman in question had met her husband on their wedding day, as she had been hired to help photograph the event.

As Sarah shared her story on TikTok, numerous messages poured in from women who claimed they, too, had been involved with her husband. One even offered to send screenshots of their conversations - except, when Sarah tried to message her, the text wouldn’t go through.

"[I thought], ‘That’s strange, I’ve never talked to this girl in my life," Sarah recounted. That’s when she checked the blocked contacts list on her phone—and the truth was uncovered.

"I had never blocked them," she revealed. "So I went and started looking up all these numbers, [and I] realized they were all girls and my age."

To her shock, some of the names were even familiar.

Social media users were appalled by Sarah’s story, flooding her with messages urging her to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases and expressing sheer disbelief at the scale of her husband's deception.

