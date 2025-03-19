IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya makes HUGE statement on Mumbai Indians' 4-year title drought ahead of the season

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya opened up on the team failing to win an IPL title over the last four years ahead of the IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians will begin their quest for a record-breaking sixth title when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of their IPL 2025 campaign at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Mumbai Indians are currently on four-year title drought, as they last won the elusive title in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai. In the last four IPL seasons, the five-time champions reached the playoffs once in 2023, where they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier. In IPL 2024, under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians had a disappointing campaign as they not only failed to qualify for the playoffs but also finished at the bottom of the points table.

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Hardik Pandya admitted that Mumbai Indians’ title drought has been ‘dry’, while adding that he aims to carry on his two ICC trophy-winning streak into IPL 2025 to end MI’s IPL trophy-less run. He also said that the squad are in the same line to bring the IPL trophy back to Mumbai after four years

“Playing for India has always been the first priority. I think winning 2 ICC trophies is something close to all of our hearts. That joy will carry forward into the IPL as well. We look forward to taking up this challenge where MI has not won for four years, it has been dry.” MI skipper said.

“The challenge and excitement part is that we can go for it with all joyness and togetherness and togetherness and that’s what we communicated at the same point of time and all are in the same line.” he added.

Hardik Pandya was part of the Indian Team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025. In the last IPL season, Pandya received a massive backlash and criticism not only for the Mumbai Indians’ disastrous campaign but also for the management’s decision to replace Rohit Sharma with the all-rounder. Even at Mumbai Indians’ home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium did not spare Hardik Pandya as he booed and jeered him whenever he played.

After winning two ICC titles with Team India, Hardik Pandya gained the trust, love, and support of the Mumbai Indians fans, who are eager to see him lead the team to a record sixth IPL title in the upcoming season of the tournament. Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians team that won the titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

When a reporter asked Hardik Pandya what can the fans expect and surprises from ‘Hardik 3.0’, Mumbai Indians mentioned three things, while adding that he wanted to help players and add value when the challenges are thrown at them.

“It is a fresh year. A lot of things have changed. Every year there is .0 added. Hardik 3.0, if you want to call that, there will be passion, grit and challenges which I love.” Hardik said.

“For me the crucial part is to make sure, if the challenges are thrown at boys, how I can help them and add value," he added.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur

