BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza
India on Wednesday expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Gaza and stated that "it is important that all hostages are released."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday released a statement calling for the release of all hostages in Gaza. Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the MEA posted on X (formerly Twitter) also called for a "supply of humanitarian assistance" to the people of Gaza.
"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released. We also call for supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," the statement read.