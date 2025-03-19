user
India's antitrust watchdog raids top ad agencies over alleged price-fixing ahead of IPL season

CCI conducted extensive raids on the offices of major advertising agencies as well as the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of price-fixing and collusion in setting advertising rates.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 8:18 PM IST

In a significant move, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has conducted extensive raids on major advertising agencies, reportedly namely GroupM, Publicis, Dentsu, Interpublic Group (IPG), and Madison, as well as industry bodies like the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).

These actions are part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of price-fixing and collusion in setting advertising rates.

According to reports, the raids began early Tuesday across approximately ten locations in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Gurugram, coinciding with the onset of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025 — a critical period for advertising revenue. CCI officials meticulously examined emails, cloned data from mobile devices, and scrutinized financial records. Executives, including top officials at GroupM's Indian office, were detained overnight as part of the investigation. 

This probe stems from allegations that these agencies and broadcasters conspired to fix advertisement rates, thereby eliminating fair discounts and distorting market competition. The investigation, initiated last year, has intensified with these recent raids, reflecting heightened regulatory scrutiny in India's rapidly evolving advertising market. 

If found guilty, the implicated firms could face severe penalties, which could be up to three times their profits for each year of misconduct or 10% of their annual revenue, whichever is higher. Such outcomes could significantly disrupt partnerships and reshape media-buying practices in India. 

The CCI's actions underscore a broader regulatory tightening within India's corporate sector, aiming to ensure fair competition and transparency. As the investigation unfolds, the advertising industry braces for potential ramifications that could redefine its operational landscape.

