Trump speaks to Zelensky after lengthy call with Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation followed Russia’s violation of a partial ceasefire agreement, raising concerns over Ukraine’s sovereignty and continued military aid.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a significant phone conversation, following Trump's recent discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The dialogue highlights the complex diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the prolonged war.

During their call, Trump and Putin agreed to a partial ceasefire, specifically targeting a halt to attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for 30 days. However, within hours, Russia launched approximately 150 drone strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, undermining the ceasefire agreement. These attacks prompted Zelenskyy to seek clarification from Trump and emphasize the necessity for effective enforcement mechanisms to ensure Russia's compliance with any future agreements. 

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's steadfast position on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that Ukraine will not recognize any occupied territories as part of Russia. He also expressed concerns about Russia's commitment to peace, given the recent violations of the ceasefire. 

The United States and Russia have scheduled technical discussions in Saudi Arabia to deliberate on implementing the partial ceasefire agreement. The international community remains vigilant, observing these developments and hoping for a durable resolution to the conflict that has persisted since Russia's invasion in 2022. 

