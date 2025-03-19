US Federal Reserve set to keep interest rates unchanged, signals awaited

Read Full Article

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at the current range of 4.25–4.50 percent during its upcoming monetary policy meeting on March 18–19, 2025. While the decision aligns with the central bank's cautious approach amid economic uncertainties, investors and analysts will focus more on the Fed's updated economic projections, which could provide crucial insights into future policy direction.

"The US Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, and market attention will shift towards economic projections and commentary for hints on future policy moves," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market reactions hinged on Fed's commentary

Financial markets are likely to react more to any changes in the Fed’s outlook rather than the rate decision itself. Investors will closely monitor comments regarding potential rate cuts, as dovish signals could boost equities, while a more cautious stance might lead to a sell-off. Additionally, the Fed’s tone could impact the US dollar—any signs of policy easing may weaken the greenback, benefiting emerging markets like India, whereas a hawkish approach might strengthen the dollar and dampen market sentiment globally.

One of the key highlights of the Fed’s March meeting will be the updated "dot plot," which outlines policymakers’ expectations for future interest rates. In December, the dot plot suggested fewer rate cuts than the market anticipated for 2025. Any revisions to this outlook will be closely analyzed, as they could set the tone for financial markets in the months ahead.

The Fed will also release projections for GDP growth, unemployment, and inflation, shedding light on its economic expectations. Upward revisions to growth estimates could indicate confidence in economic resilience, while downward adjustments may signal potential risks.

Rate cut expectations build

Despite market consensus strongly favoring unchanged rates, expectations for rate cuts later in the year are growing. According to the CME FedWatch tool, 99 percent of market participants anticipate no change in March, while 55 percent predict a quarter-point rate cut in the June meeting.

Much will depend on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks, particularly his views on inflation, employment, and global economic risks. With concerns over recessionary trends amid former President Trump’s tariff policies, Powell’s stance will be closely scrutinized. The Fed has previously signaled that it will not rush to cut rates and remains focused on long-term economic stability rather than short-term fluctuations.

"The Federal Reserve faces a delicate balancing act—controlling inflation without stalling economic growth. Trump’s tariff policies have injected uncertainty into markets, adding to fears of a slowdown," noted a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Recent economic data has provided mixed signals. US inflation in February fell to 2.8 percent, lower than the expected 2.9 percent, reinforcing expectations of a rate cut. However, the February jobs report showed the economy added just 151,000 jobs, missing the forecast of 160,000, further fueling concerns about slowing growth.

Implications for India's monetary policy

The Fed's decisions have a significant impact on global markets, especially emerging economies like India. A cautious stance from the US central bank could influence the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its upcoming monetary policy decisions.

Raj Vyas, VP of Research at Teji Mandi, believes India's improving economic indicators could give the RBI the confidence to ease rates soon. "Domestic macro indicators are turning positive, yet markets seem to be overlooking these factors. With inflation now below the RBI’s 4 percent target, we expect the central bank to deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut at its April meeting," Vyas said.

