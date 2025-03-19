user
Boeing’s Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence ink MoU to strengthen maritime security

Boeing’s Liquid Robotics and India’s Sagar Defence inked an MoU to co-develop autonomous surface vessels, enhancing undersea domain awareness and strengthening US-India defense cooperation in maritime security and innovation.

Author
Anish Kumar
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 7:14 PM IST

New Delhi: US defence giant Boeing’s subsidiary company, Liquid Robotics on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding with Indian drone maker Sagar Defence Engineering for co-development and co-production of autonomous surface vessels (ASV), aimed at enhancing undersea domain awareness.

The agreement signed under the joint US-India Roadmap for Defense Industrial Cooperation.

Boeing India and South Asia President Salil Gupte said: "The US-India relationship continues to strengthen, and we see immense potential in deepening our collaboration.”

"This partnership with Sagar Defence Engineering underscores our commitment to co-developing and co-producing critical systems in India, fully aligning with the collaborative vision of both the US and Indian governments outlined in the US-India Joint Leaders Statement last month.”

Nikunj Parashar, Founder, Sagar Defence Engineering said: “This strategic partnership brings together the best of the US and Indian defence capabilities by co-developing advanced technologies like the Wave Glider, strengthening our aim to contribute towards fostering innovation within India’s defence ecosystem.”

“This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of providing solutions for complex maritime challenges to enhance global maritime security,” Nikunj Parashar added.

“The Wave Glider is a key platform, strengthening tactical readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Partnering with Sagar Defence advances bilateral defense cooperation and supports the ASIA initiative to expand industry partnerships and production across the region,” Shane Goodenough, CEO of Liquid Robotics said.

The partnership forged between two companies aimed to enhance undersea domain awareness through manufacturing, system interoperability, ocean testing, and the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity for the Wave Glider ASV platform.

The partnership between Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence Engineering marked a milestone in the defense industrial cooperation between two countries, with undersea domain awareness as a key focus.

“It reinforces India’s potential to be developed as a hub for MRO and sustainment of such platforms, with export potential across the region,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Additionally, advancing autonomous underwater capabilities will accelerate ecosystem growth and drive innovation in next-generation defense technologies, they said.

