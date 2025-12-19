A viral video shows a grandfather with a muscular physique and six-pack abs practicing kickboxing. He reportedly trains for three hours daily, demonstrating remarkable dedication to fitness at an advanced age.

A video that recently went viral on social media is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. Titled "My Grandpa (He trains 3 hours a day)", it shows a grandfather practicing kickboxing with the athleticism of someone half his age. His lean, muscular frame and chiseled six-pack abs have left viewers impressed and slightly amused.

A striking resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi

Adding to the buzz is the grandfather's uncanny resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi. Viewers couldn't help but notice the similarity, sparking a series of humorous comments across social media platforms.

Some of the top reactions included:

"In an alternate universe, he was the reason the British left India."

"Baapu be like: Modern problems require modern solutions."

"Gandhi when people slap him on his other cheek as well."

"Insane, he can easily beat the shit out of any untrained young man."

"Holy moly, he can easily beat the average dude on the street."

Fitness goals at any age

Beyond the humor, many viewers praised the grandfather’s dedication to fitness. Training three hours a day, the video highlights how discipline and consistent exercise can keep anyone in remarkable shape, regardless of age.

A mix of admiration and entertainment

The video has racked up thousands of likes, shares, and comments, with audiences enjoying the perfect blend of humor, inspiration, and jaw-dropping physical fitness. While the resemblance to Gandhi adds a comic twist, the grandfather’s kickboxing skills are undeniably impressive.