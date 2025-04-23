LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam after deadly terror attack in Pahalgam

A massive manhunt is underway following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people. Security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district after releasing sketches of three Pakistani suspects.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam attack: PM Modi chairs key security meet to discuss India's response; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh present
PM Modi is chairing a crucial meet of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) to discuss the shocking terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists, and formulate India's response to it.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: General Munir’s dog whistle triggered Pahalgam terror attack: Experts
Security experts argue that Munir’s rhetoric, deeply rooted in religious identity and historical animosity towards India, has directly incited extremist elements to execute the deadly assault.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Bangladesh condemns Pahalgam terror attack, reiterates 'commitment to fight against terrorism'
Bangladesh has strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in a statement issued nearly 24 hours after the attack.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: “He lived with honour”: Lt Vinay Narwal’s widow bids tearful farewell to martyred husband
Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, recently married, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K. His wreath-laying ceremony was held in Delhi before his remains were sent to his hometown in Karnal, Haryana.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: 'Muslims feeling weakened': Robert Vadra links Pahalgam terror attack to Hindutva push, communal divide (WATCH)
Robert Vadra condemned a recent terror attack in which civilians were selectively targeted and killed after having their identity cards checked "because they think that Muslims are being suppressed" in India.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Delhi court reserves order on 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's plea to speak with family over phone
The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Wednesday reserved its decision on a plea filed by Tahawwur Rana, seeking permission to speak with his family over the phone.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Inside Pahalgam terror plot: Terrorists operated under code names, used army gear for deadly strike
Terrorists behind deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed lives of 28 tourists had masked their identities under the codenames Moosa, Yunus, and Asif during their brutal operation.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh vows not to spare conspirators hiding behind curtains
Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level security meeting, directing forces to heighten combat readiness and intensify anti-terror operations.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam terror attack: Ex-India captains Tendulkar, Ganguly react to gruesome attack on tourists
Former India captains, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, n which 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals, were killed by terrorists in the Baisaran meadows.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pakistan flag burnt, slogans raised in protest as anger flares in Kashmir over Pahalgam terror attack (WATCH)
Locals and members of various Hindu organisations, along with a few political leaders protested against the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: "Deal with iron hand": Sadhguru condemns Pahalgam attack, says terrorism aims to cripple society with fear
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Sadhguru condemned the act and highlighted the intent behind such acts – to cripple society with fear.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam terror attack: Kohli and Hardik condemn brutal attack on tourists, express condolences
Team India players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya expressed condolences over the Pahalgam terror attack,in which 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals, were killed by terrorists in the Baisaran meadows.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam horror: Kashmiris demand action against those behind terror attack | WATCH Exclusive ground report
Residents of Kashmir expressed shock and concern over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed numerous lives. Speaking to Asianet News, they highlighted the impact such violence has on their safety and livelihood.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam terror attack: Should India end all sporting ties with Pakistan? Indian athletes speak out
India's sports community expressed grief and anger over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with some advocating for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRH and MI players to wear black armbands during IPL 2025 clash in homage to the victims
SRH and MI players will wear black armbands during their IPL match to honourr the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. A two-minute silence will be observed, and festivities like cheerleaders and fireworks will be cancelled as a mark of respect.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: BREAKING: First photo of 4 terrorists behind deadly Pahalgam attack released by agencies; SEE pic
Security agencies have released a photograph of four terrorists involved in deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: Pahalgam terror attack: Deceased navy officer and wife chose J&K for honeymoon after Europe visa issue
A newlywed Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was killed in a terrorist attack during his honeymoon in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
LIVE India News Updates on April 23: BREAKING: Sketches of 2 terrorists behind Pahalgam attack released by agencies; SEE pics
Sketches of 2 terrorists behind Pahalgam attack, based on inputs by eyewitnesses, was released by agencies.