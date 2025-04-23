Residents of Kashmir expressed shock and concern over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed numerous lives. Speaking to Asianet News, they highlighted the impact such violence has on their safety and livelihood.

Srinagar: A horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist hub in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of at least 28 people on Tuesday (April 22). The incident occurred in the scenic Baisaran Valley—often referred to as ‘mini Switzerland’ for its breathtaking snow-clad landscapes—where tourists had gathered to enjoy pony rides. Around 2:30 p.m., armed assailants opened fire, turning the peaceful location into a scene of chaos and bloodshed.

This assault stands as one of the deadliest in the region since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Eyewitnesses and survivors recounted that the attackers, believed to be six foreign militants dressed in military uniforms, deliberately targeted individuals based on their religious identity.

At this juncture, Asianet News reached out to the locals in JK to capture their reactions on the ghastly attack.

Speaking to Asianet News, a local resident named Umar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Pahalgam, stating, "We heard about what happened, and it’s truly heartbreaking. This is the first time we’ve seen an attack like this. It has created fear across Kashmir. This should never have happened, especially to tourists who come to enjoy our land. Srinagar has completely shut down in response."

When asked about the cause of such violence, he replied, "We honestly don’t know why these things occur here. We are ordinary people, and this kind of violence is unfamiliar and disturbing to us."

Another local, Abdu Rashid, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "These attacks should not happen. They also impact our livelihoods. The government needs to take serious steps to prevent terrorism. Many of us are daily wage earners—we leave our homes at 6 in the morning and return by 7 at night. We have no idea where these attackers come from."

He further added, "Despite the presence of armed forces in the region, such incidents are still happening. It's deeply concerning. The government must intervene more effectively to put an end to terrorism."

The relatively obscure militant outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), has taken credit for the assault. It is largely considered to be a branch of the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group voiced its opposition to what it described as a "demographic shift" resulting from the arrival of tourists in the area.

The incident has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Former Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid likened the Pahalgam attack to the Hamas-style offensive on Israel in October, calling it a “Pulwama 2.0 moment.”