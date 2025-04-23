India's sports community expressed grief and anger over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with some advocating for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan.

The Indian sporting community has come together to denounce the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians and injured several others. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami was among the first to react, demanding that India sever all sports ties with Pakistan. "You don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, ‘Oh, but sport should rise above politics’….. murdering innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport and India should respond with zero tolerance and not with bats and balls," Goswami said in a strongly-worded post. Goswami had recently visited Pahalgam and expressed his sense of hope and peace returning to the valley.

Goswami's sentiments were echoed by Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh, who called for firm action against the perpetrators. "Our brave soldiers will definitely give a befitting reply to this cowardly attack in the coming times. In the presence of the brave sons of Mother India, the plans of those who want to disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed," Singh asserted.

Indian cricket team head coach and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike." Two-time Olympic medal-winning badminton player PV Sindhu penned an emotional post, saying, "My heart aches for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. So much pain. So much loss. No reason, no cause can ever justify such brutality."

Other prominent sportspersons, including Olympic gold medallists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina, and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, also condemned the attack and offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

Olympic medal-winning former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, shuttler Saina Nehwal, and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen also called for justice. "Condemnation is not enough, justice must follow. Our hearts bleed for Pahalgam. Terror must never win. Prayers for all affected in the Pahalgam attack," Sreejesh wrote.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said he was left numb by the terrible act. "Shocked and angry to hear what happened in Kashmir. While those responsible will be punished, right now there's a numb disbelief at the terrible acts and the manner in which it all happened," Parthiv wrote.

The Indian batting duo of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, and former spinner and India captain Anil Kumble also offered their condolences. "Violence like this has no place in our country," Gill posted.

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan and his brother Irfan Pathan also expressed deep anguish. "Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses," Irfan wrote.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote, "A ghastly, cowardly act that should unite the nation fully, bar none."