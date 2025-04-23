A massive manhunt is underway following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people. Security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district after releasing sketches of three Pakistani suspects.

A day after the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 28 people, mostly tourists, security forces have launched a massive operation to hunt down the perpetrators. An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tangmarg area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, local media reported.

The encounter came after the security agencies released sketches of three Pakistani men suspected to be involved in the gruesome attack. The trio, identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, were described by survivors, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured the nation of a "loud and clear" response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh vowed that the government would not only hunt down the perpetrators but also those behind the scenes.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, targeted male tourists at the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The victims included two foreigners, two locals, and Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was on leave. Narwal, 26, was a native of Haryana and had gotten married on April 16.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces have cordoned off the Tangmarg area and are conducting a thorough search operation to apprehend the terrorists.

The Pahalgam attack was met with widespread condemnation and there is a strong call for swift action against the perpetrators.