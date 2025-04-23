Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Sadhguru condemned the act and highlighted the intent behind such acts – to cripple society with fear.

Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed at least 26 lives, most of whom were innocent tourists, Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, has expressed deepest condolences on the incident and has strongly condemned the coward attack. He shared his thoughts, reflecting on the broader intent behind such acts and the importance of a measured, united national response.

In his post on X, Sadhguru noted, “The purpose of terrorism is not war but to cripple a society with fear. The aim is to spread panic, divide the society, derail the economic growth of the country and create lawlessness at every level. If we want to preserve and nurture the sovereignty of this nation, these elements should be dealt with an iron hand and a steely long-term resolve.”

Speaking on the long-term solutions to the challenges terrorism poses, Sadhguru emphasised the need for a more equitable approach to education, economic opportunities, and welfare. He stated, “There are larger, long-term solutions—more equal distribution of education, economic opportunities, wealth, and welfare on all levels.”

“For now, it is of utmost importance to stand together as a nation beyond all narrow divides of religion, caste, creed or political affiliations and to support our security forces at all levels to perform their duties. Our deepest condolences & blessings to all bereaved & injured,” observed Sadhguru.