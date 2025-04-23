PM Modi is chairing a crucial meet of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) to discuss the shocking terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists, and formulate India's response to it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and others officials are present in the key security meet.

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has already issued warning that there will be retaliation, which will be appropriate and swift.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, who was in Srinagar earlier today to meet the victims' families, reached the venue after landing in Delhi.

Rajnath Singh's stern warning

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong warning over Pahalgam terror attack.

Without naming Pakistan, he said, "I assure people that the Government of India will take every step that is necessary and appropriate. And we will not only get those who have carried out this incident, we will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to commit such nefarious acts on the soil of India".

PM Modi cuts short Saudi Arabia trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Saudi Arabia when the Pahalgam terror attack took place urgently flew back to Delhi and was briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah. Condemning the attack, the PM vowed that those involved in the massacre would not be spared.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," the PM wrote on X.

He added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

After returning to Delhi, PM Modi held an emergency briefing at the airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.