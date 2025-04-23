SRH and MI players will wear black armbands during their IPL match to honourr the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. A two-minute silence will be observed, and festivities like cheerleaders and fireworks will be cancelled as a mark of respect.

The gruesome terror attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where the tourists were picnicking when the terrorists emerged from the dense forest of Baisaran meadows, 7 km from the resort town of the city. Described as one of the most brutal attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the tragedy saw 26 tourists killed after the terrorists opened fire on civilians in Pahalgam.

The Pahalgam terror attack has received widespread condemnation from across the world, demanding justice for the victims while expressing sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. Indian cricket fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, Virender Sehwag, and others mourned the victims while calling for justice.

SRH and MI players to wear black armbands

As homage to the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be wearing black armbands. As per the report by The Times of India (TOI), players of both teams, match officials, and umpires will wear black armbands as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims’ families.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly observe one minute of silence before the start of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians to honour the victims. Additionally, there will be no cheerleaders and fireworks during the match at the Uppal Stadium as a mark of mourning and to maintain a solemn atmosphere in memory of the victims, who lost their lives to the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The Pahalgam terror attack, claiming the lives of 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals, sent shockwaves across the country on Friday, prompting national outrage and calls for heightened security measures in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir people protest the killings

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endorsed the shutdown across the union territory to protest the killings of innocent victims in Pahalgam’s terror attack. Peaceful protests have been taking place at several places, with the protesters castigating the terror attack while demanding justice for the victims.

Several political parties and socio-religious organizations have called for the shutdown of Jammu and Kashmir to protest against the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, including the ruling Chief Minister Omar Abduallah’s National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference, and Apni Party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to India in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam and held a high-level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, senior intelligence agencies, and the chief of Indian Army Upendra Dwivedi at the airport. Modi assured of bringing justice for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack, with an aim of resolving to end terrorism in India.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.” Modi wrote on X.