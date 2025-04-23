In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, mostly tourists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by top defence officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed the forces to be on high combat alert and intensify anti-terror operations. "Be on high combat alert, intensify anti-terror ops," Singh instructed. The minister's directive comes as the Indian security forces are working tirelessly to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack.

"Indian Government will take every necessary and appropriate step. We will not stop at those who carried out this attack. Will reach those who, sitting behind the curtains, conspire to carry out such nefarious acts on the soil of India", Rajnath Singh said.

"The perpetrators of such acts will receive a fitting response, and that response will be clearly seen in the near future", he added.

To bolster security efforts, top officials have been deployed to the affected areas, with local security forces on high alert. Additional troops are being sent to the region to conduct search and destroy operations aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat.