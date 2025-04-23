A newlywed Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was killed in a terrorist attack during his honeymoon in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

A dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare for Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife, Himanshi Narwal, when a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed Vinay's life. The couple, who married just eight days ago, was enjoying their honeymoon when the tragedy struck. They had initially planned their honeymoon in Europe but after failing to secure the visas, they decided to visit J&K.

Vinay, a 26-year-old Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was killed in the attack, while Himanshi survived. In a heart-wrenching video, Himanshi recounted the horrific incident, saying, "I was eating bhel puri with my husband when a man came and said he's not Muslim, then shot him."

The couple's families were informed of the incident on Tuesday evening, and Vinay's family left for Jammu and Kashmir immediately. Vinay's body is expected to be transported to Karnal today.

Vinay, an engineering graduate, joined the Navy as a lieutenant three years ago and was posted in Kochi, Kerala. He was a proud member of a family with a history of military service. His grandfather, Hawa Singh, retired from the Haryana Police in 2004, and his uncle and maternal grandfather's brother were also in the army.

Vinay's family had planned a big party to celebrate his 27th birthday on May 1, but instead, they are now mourning his loss. The family had also booked a rest house in Kochi for Vinay and Himanshi's return from their honeymoon.

Neighbourhoods and relatives remembered Vinay as a bright and ambitious young man.

“We got to know on Tuesday evening that terrorists shot Vinay after asking his name, while Himanshi narrowly escaped,” said Naresh Bansal, Vinay's neighbour.

His grandfather, Hawa Singh, recalled Vinay's determination to join the military, saying, "He prepared for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam since school but was unsuccessful. He then prepared for the SSB and was selected for the Navy three years ago."