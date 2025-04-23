Security experts argue that Munir’s rhetoric, deeply rooted in religious identity and historical animosity towards India, has directly incited extremist elements to execute the deadly assault.

The brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s picturesque Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent tourists, has cast a dark shadow on Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent provocative statements.

Just days before the attack, General Munir addressed an audience at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, reiterating Pakistan’s claim on Kashmir as its "jugular vein" and explicitly invoking Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s controversial two-nation theory.

His comments drew sharp criticism for stirring religious tensions, as General Munir emphasised the supposed intrinsic differences between Hindus and Muslims.

“You have to tell Pakistan's story to your children so that they don’t forget that our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life,” the Pakistan Army Chief said, promoting a divisive narrative critics argue is designed to rally hardline Islamist support amid domestic crises.

Security analysts believe Gen Munir’s speech was essentially a dog whistle, signalling extremist groups operating with tacit backing from the Pakistani military establishment.

The recent assault in Pahalgam, targeting civilians based explicitly on religious identity, appears to be a grim manifestation of this inflammatory rhetoric.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the massacre, reaffirming suspicions of state sponsorship from across the border.

Experts highlight that the Pakistan Army Chief's speech was carefully timed to address Islamabad's diminishing geopolitical influence.

Faced with spiralling inflation, political instability marked by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incarceration, and international isolation, the Pakistani Army appears increasingly desperate.

By whipping up anti-India sentiment cloaked in religious nationalism, Munir sought to distract from these internal pressures and reaffirm Pakistan’s strategic leverage in Kashmir.

The terror attack coincided with heightened tourism activity in Jammu and Kashmir, signalling a period of relative peace and normalcy since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Experts suggest that disrupting this peace is strategically beneficial for Pakistan, keen to internationalise the Kashmir issue once again.

Indian authorities have strongly condemned Gen Munir’s remarks, rejecting his claims and highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s unalterable status as an integral part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed the Pakistani general’s statements, saying, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein?"

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal called the attack a "state-sponsored act," pointing directly to Munir's provocative comments as evidence of premeditated orchestration.

The deadly incident puts the spotlight on the dangerous consequences of influential leaders' irresponsible rhetoric.

Analysts cautioned that General Munir’s doctrine of desperation, using religiously charged dog whistles to incite violence, will only exacerbate regional instability and further isolate Pakistan on the international stage.